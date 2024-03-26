Graphic: Bloomberg President Biden made significant gains against Donald Trump during the past month in six of seven 2024 swing states, according to a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll out Tuesday. Why it matters: It's the first time in months that the swing state poll has Biden within striking distance of Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

The poll measured a period in which Biden followed his impassioned State of the Union address with a swing state tour and a series of sharp attacks on Trump.

Zoom in: Biden performed best in the Rust Belt swing states, where both candidates have been arguing they are the best to resuscitate American industry.

The polls showed the president with a 1-point lead in Wisconsin and tied with Trump in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Biden drew closer in Nevada, trailing Trump there 46-44 — well within the poll's margin of error for that state.

Despite some Biden gains, Trump's lead remained significant in Arizona (5 points) and North Carolina (6 points).

Trump's lead grew only in Georgia, where Bloomberg/Morning Consult had him ahead by 7 points, up from 6 in February.

Voters remain pessimistic about the national economy, the poll found — but increasingly optimistic about their local economy.

Only 32% of swing state voters surveyed said the U.S. economy was headed in the "right direction." But 53% said the economy in their city or town was — a 4-point jump in the past month.

The poll confirmed that third-party and independent candidates — especially Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — could be a significant factor in November.

In all swing states combined, Trump led Biden 47-43.

When other candidates were included, Trump's lead ticked up a point, to 43-38. Kennedy got 9%.

Between the lines: The poll shows a central question of the election is whether Trump is better at mobilizing Republicans for him, or Democrats against him.

Since October, Trump has reached 50% of the vote just once in one of the seven swing states — North Carolina.

Biden's campaign is betting it can convince the rest of the electorate to rally for Biden — or at least against Trump.

The intrigue: Bloomberg/Morning Consult asked swing state voters about Trump's prospective vice-presidential candidates: Govs. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Arkansas) and Kristi Noem (South Dakota); Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.); and Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.).

For everyone but Huckabee Sanders, who was Trump's press secretary in the White House, the vast majority of voters either had never heard of them or had no opinion.

32% of voters had a somewhat or very unfavorable view of Huckabee Sanders.

Methodology: The poll was taken of 4,392 registered voters in Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It was conducted March 8-15 with a margin of error of ±3 percentage points in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania; ±4 points in Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin; ±5 points in Nevada, and ±1 point in the combined sample of all swing states.