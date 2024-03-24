Breyer signals support for Supreme Court age, term limits

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer signaled his support for age and term limits in the nation's highest court, in a Sunday interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." Why it matters: Breyer's comments come as recent polling shows a majority of Americans support age limits in the court and the court has faced historically low approval ratings.

What he's saying: "I don't think that's harmful," Breyer told "Meet The Press" moderator Kristen Welker, adding that court justices could serve "long terms."

"Why long? Because I don't think you want someone who's appointed to the Supreme Court to be thinking about his next job," Breyer said.

"And so, a 20-year term? I don't know, 18? Long term? Fine. Fine," he said.

Breyer said term limits would have helped him avoid "going through difficult decisions" in deciding when it was time to retire.

"You've been there for quite a while, and other people also should have a chance at these jobs. And at some point, you're just not going to be able to do it," he said.

Flashback: Breyer retired in June 2022 and was replaced by Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Breyer was the oldest member of the Supreme Court at the time he retired, and had been under a pressure campaign to leave for months before he announced his decision.

Zoom out: 74% of Americans were in favor of putting age limits in place for Supreme Court justices, per a Pew Research Center survey published in September.

Democrats were more in favor of imposing age limits, at 82%, while Republicans stood at 68%.

