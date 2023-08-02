Data: Gallup; Chart: Axios Visuals

American approval of the U.S. Supreme Court is tied for a record low, with the second-lowest support from Democrats ever recorded by Gallup.

Why it matters: Just 40% of the American public now approves of the court, a sharp decline from the 51% average since data was first collected in 2000.

The third branch of the federal government is struggling to battle an increasingly political image — falling off the pedestal it had built for itself.

"At every turn, the court looks more like run-of-the-mill, outcomes-driven, raw-power politics," Axios's Sam Baker wrote last month.

The big picture: The new polling signals the lasting impact of the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year, as well as the U.S. response to a slew of high-profile rulings by the court's conservative majority in most recent term.

The court struck down affirmative action at colleges, blocked President Biden from forgiving student loans and handed Democrats a critical redistricting win.

The bottom line: The 45 percentage point gap between GOP and Democratic approval represents a flip from eight years ago after the court legalized same-sex marriage.