House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is facing bubbling anger from his right flank after a bill to keep the government funded passed the House on Friday with support from fewer than half of Republicans. Why it matters: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has taken the first step towards a vote to oust Johnson as speaker, and some hardliners aren't ruling out supporting his removal.

"We'll have to have a conversation in the conference depending on what Marjorie intends to do," Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) told Axios on Friday.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) said simply: "I'm not going speculate on hypotheticals."

By the numbers: The $1.2 trillion bill to fund some of the largest and most consequential agencies in the federal government passed 286-134 on Friday.

While 185 Democrats voted for the bill, just 101 Republicans followed suit, with 112 Republicans – a majority of the conference – voting against it.

At issue was the fact that the bill represented a bipartisan compromise keeping spending roughly steady at 2023 levels and excluding harsh restrictions on abortion, diversity, transgender healthcare and more.

What they're saying: Roy, in a CNN "State of the Union" appearance on Sunday, criticized Johnson for both the substance of the bill and for waiving a rule that gives House members 72 hours to review major legislation.

"Mike was wrong," Roy said, warning that, if he puts a Ukraine aid bill on the floor, "there's going to be a problem within the ... ranks on Capitol Hill."

Greene, who has warned that a Ukraine aid bill would trigger her motion to vacate, said Sunday in a Fox News appearance: "This week Speaker Johnson, who has barely been a speaker for six months, led us to a complete catastrophe."

The other side: Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was ousted as speaker last year through a motion to vacate, said Sunday on CBS News "Face the Nation" that Johnson "is doing the very best job he can."

McCarthy urged Johson to "not be fearful of a motion to vacate," adding, "I do not think they could do it again ... I don't think the Democrats will go along with it."

Several Democratic lawmakers have said they would vote against a motion to vacate against Johnson.

Zoom in: Some hardliners who are frustrated with Johnson are arguing that supporting a motion to vacate is not the way to channel their anger.

"The decision by Speaker Johnson was unfortunate for America and one I disagree with, however now is not the time to remove him as Speaker," Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), one of the Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy, warned on Friday that removing Johnson could put House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) in the speakership.

What to watch: Tensions could come to a head next month, when lawmakers in both parties expect Johnson to put Ukraine aid on the floor after months of delay.

