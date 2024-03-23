The Senate early Saturday passed the $1.2 trillion spending package that the House had approved Friday, avoiding a government shutdown even though the vote was two hours after the midnight deadline. Why it matters: The package, which now goes to the White House for President Biden's signature, will fund federal agencies such as the Departments of Homeland Security, Defense and Labor through the end of September.

The Senate approved the bill on a 74-24 vote just after 2 a.m. EDT, ending a long night in the chamber in which Republicans offered a series of amendments that were rejected or set aside.

When the Senate vote was imminent early Saturday, the White House released a statement saying the government's shutdown preparations had stopped and that President Biden was prepared to sign the bill later in the day.

"Agencies will not shut down and may continue their normal operations," the statement said.

Zoom in: The bill keeps federal spending roughly steady at 2023 levels, but gives both parties items to tout as victories.

Republicans have pointed to modest cuts to some agencies such as the FBI and funding increases for border security and the Pentagon.

Democrats have stressed that the bill avoids any tacked on controversial policy changes on issues like immigration and abortion that were pushed by right-wing Republicans.

The bill also restricts funding for the central U.N. agency providing assistance to Palestinian refugees — UNRWA — which has come under scrutiny following allegations that some of its staffers were involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The intrigue: Senate leadership debated late into the night over several politically tough amendments demanded by Republicans — many of them involving immigration.

Negotiators were concerned a few of the proposed amendments might pass with bipartisan support, which would require sending the spending package back to the House.

But House members left for a two-week recess on Friday, so any reworking of the package in the Senate could have triggered a significant shutdown.

One key amendment pushed by Republicans would require the Department of Homeland Security to detain undocumented immigrants who commit criminal offenses such as theft and burglary.

Between the lines: The spending bills approved by the House and Senate were not formally released until early Thursday morning.