Air Force intel analyst's classified info probe led to child pornography charges

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, as seen from Arctic Valley. Photo: Ash Adams via Getty Images

An Air Force intelligence analyst being investigated for potentially sharing online classified U.S. intelligence with a far-right group faces child pornography charges, military.com first reported. The big picture: An FBI affidavit unsealed this week alleged the now-former airman Jason Gray, 28, shared an image that "appeared to be classified" and that he "likely obtained" from his access to National Security Agency (NSA) intelligence while he was stationed in Alaska.

Gray shared the image on the platform Discord with members of the Boogaloo movement, according to the affidavit.

The Defense Department and the NSA immediately restricted access to Gray.

He was assigned to the 301st Intelligence Squadron with duty at an NSA facility at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, when the allegation emerged.

State of play: An Air Force spokesperson said in an emailed statement that an Air Force Office of Special Investigations probe found that while the affidavit lays out what was believed to be on Gray's devices, the OSI "concluded there was no unauthorized disclosure of classified information."

An Air Force spokesperson had told Axios on Thursday they had no additional information to provide "beyond what was released by the FBI," but they confirmed that Gray was "no longer in the Air Force."

After pleading guilty to the distribution of child pornography, Gray was sentenced to 60 months in prison and 25 years supervised release last year.

