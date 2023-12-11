An image of the Discord logo and suspect Jack Teixeira reflected in an image of the Pentagon. Photo: Stefani Reynolds /AFP via Getty Images

At least 15 people have been disciplined over the massive leak of highly classified Pentagon documents on the platform Discord earlier this year, the U.S. Air Force announced Monday.

Why it matters: The Air Force said an inspector general investigation revealed that command failures, lax oversight and a lack of robust security clearance investigations contributed to the breach by Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, the alleged leaker.

The material, shared in a the private chat room on the platform, revealed the U.S.' knowledge of Russian government intelligence and U.S. efforts to spy on several close allies, including Ukraine, Israel and South Korea.

Details: The investigation found that people in Teixeira's unit, the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base, "failed to take proper action after becoming aware of his intelligence-seeking activities."

"However, the investigation did not find evidence that members of Teixeira's supervisory chain were aware of his alleged unauthorized disclosures," the Air Force statement added.

Those disciplined ranged in rank from E-5, sergeant, to O-6, colonel.

The discipline they received ranged from being relieved from command positions to nonjudicial punishments under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The big picture: It said leaders specifically failed to inspect areas under their command, adequately supervise night shift operations and didn't thoroughly scrutinize the conduct of people under their command.

Teixeira was arrested in the spring and indicted in June on six counts for the unauthorized disclosure of national defense information in June.

He is currently awaiting a trial date.

