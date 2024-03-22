The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Thursday sued two Department of Justice attorneys who worked on Hunter Biden's federal tax investigation in an effort to compel them to testify. The big picture: The panel states in its lawsuit it needs to take the action as part of its investigation into whether the department had given President Biden's son "favorable treatment" and whether his father "has abused his power as President to impede, obstruct, or otherwise influence investigations into his son."

The lawsuit naming tax division attorneys Mark Daly and Jack Morgan, whom the panel had previously subpoenaed along with other DOJ officials, comes as House Republicans grow increasingly sour on the prospect of an impeachment vote against the president, per Axios' Andrew Solender and Juliegrace Brufke.

Driving the news: "To craft effective legislative reforms and to determine whether President Biden has committed an impeachable offense, it must have all the facts," per the suit, which states that Daly and Morgan "defied" their subpoenas.

It added that the attorneys "have firsthand knowledge of the irregularities in DOJ's investigation that appear to have benefited Hunter Biden."

What they're saying: A Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement to media that it's committed to working with Congress in good faith.

"It is unfortunate that despite this extraordinary cooperation from senior DOJ officials, the Committee has decided, after waiting for months, to continue seeking to depose line prosecutors about sensitive information from ongoing criminal investigations and prosecutions," the spokesperson added.

Representatives for the Judiciary Committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Zoom out: Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to nine tax-related criminal charges in a federal court in California.

He has also pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in Delaware.

