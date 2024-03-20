Share on email (opens in new window)

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said Wednesday he plans to invite President Biden to testify as part of the panel's impeachment inquiry. Why it matters: It's a long-shot attempt to salvage an impeachment inquiry that even Republicans are skeptical will result in an impeachment vote – and try to cast Biden in a negative light.

Republicans have struggled to uncover solid evidence linking Biden to his son Hunter's business dealings, leading to internal opposition to impeachment within the GOP.

Instead, the GOP-controlled committees have turned to flashy election-year hearings aimed at damaging the president's public image.

What he's saying: "In the coming days, I will invite President Biden to the Oversight Committee to provide his testimony," Comer said at the end of the committee's raucous Hunter Biden hearing.

"I assure the American people that they will be able to evaluate for themselves the president's honesty and fitness for the office he now holds," Comer said.

Reality check: It's exceedingly rare for a sitting president to testify to Congress.

It has happened just three times – in 1862, 1919 and finally in 1974, when Gerald Ford testified about his pardon of Richard Nixon, according to the U.S. Senate historian.

What they're saying: "Comer knows 20+ witnesses have testified that POTUS did nothing wrong," White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a post on X.

"He knows that the hundreds of thousands of pages of records he's received have refuted his false allegations. This is a sad stunt at the end of a dead impeachment. Call it a day, pal."

Zoom in: Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) asked if Comer "is going to invite Donald Trump" to testify about allegations he received millions in foreign emoluments as president.

"You all have investigated Donald Trump for years," Comer shot back. "No one's investigated Joe Biden."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from White House spokesperson Ian Sams.