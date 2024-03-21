A group of right-wing House Freedom Caucus members on Wednesday sent a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs opposing the agency's recent expansion of in vitro fertilization access. Why it matters: It's a rare example of vocal Republican opposition to fertility treatments as the party has tried hard to distance from an Alabama Supreme Court ruling last month that froze IVF services in the state.

Several Republican lawmakers have gotten behind a GOP resolution declaring support for IVF, while one even signed onto a Democratic bill to create federal protections for fertility services.

Driving the news: At issue is the the VA's announcement last week that it will provide IVF services to unmarried veterans and those in same-sex marriages, as well as those who cannot create their own sperm or eggs.

Four Freedom Caucus members, led by Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), wrote in a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough that they have "strong objections" to the new policy.

"IVF is morally dubious and should not be subsidized by the American taxpayer," they continued, echoing opposition from anti-abortion groups to the creation of "surplus" embryos as part of the IVF process.

The letter includes a list of questions for McDonough about the storage and treatment of surplus embryos and the cost and legality of the policy.

Zoom in: In addition to Rosendale, the letter was signed by Reps. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.) and Bob Good (R-Va.), the chair of the Freedom Caucus.

The lawmakers wrote that it would "make more sense" to use the funds for the IVF policy tot "bolster adoption efforts" instead.

The other side: A VA spokesperson told Axios that, by law, the department's policy must adhere to that of the Pentagon, which similarly expanded IVF access.