Melania Trump on future 2024 campaign trail appearances: "Stay tuned"

Former President Trump and Melania Trump on March 19 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Melania Trump appeared alongside former President Trump Tuesday to cast her ballot in Florida's GOP primary and hinted that she may appear at future events. Why it matters: As with Trump's previous presidential runs, Melania Trump has been largely absent from the 2024 campaign trail.

Driving the news: Asked by a reporter if she would return to the campaign trail with Trump, the former first lady replied, "stay tuned."

She attended her husband's campaign launch event in November 2022, but she hasn't attended any of his rallies or victory parties during the Republican primary.

Flashback: While Melania Trump made several appearances on the campaign trail during Trump's 2016 run, she largely avoided political events during his 2020 bid, NBC News reported.

Yet even in 2016, Melania Trump limited her appearances on the campaign trail after allegedly plagiarizing an old speech from Michelle Obama during her RNC address, CBS News reported.

State of play: The former president has been promising over the past few months that there would be more Melania to come.

When asked about his wife's absence on the campaign trail during a Fox News Town Hall in February, Trump replied that she was a "private person" but that she would be making more appearances in the future.

During an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press" last September, Trump said Melania Trump would be on the campaign trail "pretty soon."

Go deeper: "Unaware" Melania Trump was photographing a rug during Jan. 6 Capitol riot