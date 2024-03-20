Here's what raises will be like this year, per a new survey

Companies expect to give out 4.5% raises this year — a dip from the 4.8% average bump given in 2023, per a new survey of human resources professionals out Wednesday morning. Why it matters: It's another sign that the job market is cooling but still strong — raises will likely outpace inflation in 2024.

By the numbers: Just over 79% of companies plan on giving pay raises this year, the lowest since 2021 — and 6 points below 2019, according to Payscale, which has conducted this survey for the past 15 years.

Payscale surveyed 5,735 HR leaders, compensation professionals and business owners from November to December 2023.

About a third of respondents are in industries mostly comprised of blue-collar workers, who are seeing bigger raises.

Zoom in: Respondents were also asked about pay transparency. It's an issue now in the spotlight as more states pass laws requiring companies to list salary ranges in job postings — a move to promote more pay equity.

Many more companies are sharing these numbers now; 39% said they do it regardless of the law, and 21% said they do it only when it's required.

That's up from 27% and 18% in 2023.

Yes, but: The share of companies that said they're "resisting" pay transparency rose to 13% from 11% last year.