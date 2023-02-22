Most workers are getting raises this year, survey finds

Data: Payscale’s 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Looks like a lot of folks may be getting raises this year, according to a Payscale survey out Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: Who doesn't love a salary increase? These numbers look big, but more employers are unsure about their plans in 2023 than last year. And with inflation running at around 6% in the U.S. year over year, some workers are barely keeping pace.

Bigger picture, wage growth helps drive up inflation. And the broad goal of the Federal Reserve right now is to cool that off.

By the numbers: 80% of employers said they plan on raising workers' base pay in 2023 — that's down considerably from 92% last year, but still, way more than in pre-pandemic times, says Amy Stewart, associate director of content and editorial at Payscale and author of the compensation report.

15% of employers said they were unsure whether they’d offer raises — up from just 3% in 2022.

More striking: 56% of the compensation professionals surveyed said those raises would be greater than 3%.

56% of the compensation professionals surveyed said those raises would be greater than 3%. Payscale surveyed close to 5,000 compensation professionals — 69% at companies headquartered in the U.S., 8% in Canada, and 17% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

What's happening: Employers are still having a hard time attracting talent, Stewart says. Turnover has fallen, but it's still too high for most employers' comfort.