Unilever said Tuesday it intends to spin off its ice cream unit, including Ben & Jerry's, along with top-selling global brands like Wall's and Magnum. Why it matters: Known as much for social activism as its wonky flavors, the Vermont-based company will headline the newly separated $8.5 billion ice cream business.

Alongside a spinoff, Unilever will consider other options, which could include a partial or whole sale, Richard Collings writes for Axios Pro: Retail Deals.

It also said it intends to cut 7,500 "predominantly office-based" jobs as part of a new productivity program expected to save €800 million over the next three years.

Between the lines: Over a 20-plus year history, Ben & Jerry's relationship with its parent hasn't always been smooth.

The company, which operates within Unilever under an independent board, is unapologetic about being a "values-led company" and has taken several high-profile social activist stances over the years.

Those impulses created a firestorm in 2021 when Ben & Jerry's announced it would stop selling its ice cream in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

A handful of U.S. pension funds divested from Unilever, leading to a shareholder lawsuit. Later, after months of legal and diplomatic pressure, Unilever sold the ice-cream maker's business interests in Israel to a local licensee. Meanwhile, Ben & Jerry's had sued its parent to try to stop it.

The reason for the separation, according to Unilever Tuesday, is that both sides — the ice cream unit and what remains of Unilever — will fare better on their own.

The ice cream business can more directly deal with its distinct supply chain, channel landscape, seasonality factors and greater capital intensity, Unilever said.

What remains of Unilever will become a "simpler, more focused company."

The intrigue: In its last annual report, Unilever noted that its corporate responsibility committee — charged with overseeing the company's "conduct as a responsible global business" — had spent time on matters ranging from the war in Ukraine, safety on tea plantations, and activism by Ben & Jerry's.

The bottom line: It will not be causing a brain freeze for parent Unilever anymore.