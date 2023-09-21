Unilever revives sale of non-core personal care brands
Unilever may be reviving a sale of non-core personal care brands led by Q-Tips, Reuters reports citing sources.
Why it matters: It would be the CPG conglomerate's second attempt at unloading its Elida Beauty portfolio in as many years.
Details: Elida includes brands Impulse, Caress, TIGI, Timotei, Monsavon, St. Ives, Zwitsal, Ponds, Brut, Moussel, Alberto Balsam and Matey, per Reuters.
- The seller has restructured Elida to be more of an autonomous unit so it is a more appealing target.
- The unit generated $760 million in sales in 2022.
- Unilever hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and Evercore to lead the process, per Reuters.
The latest: The financial advisers are now reaching out to prospective buyers, including private equity, to gauge interest for what could be a multibillion-dollar deal, also per Reuters.
Flashback: In 2021, Unilever hired investment bank Credit Suisse to sell the businesses but abandoned the process.
Catch up fast: Hein Schumacker took Unilever's reins this summer after being hired in late January, and this could be seen as the CEO's first big strategic move.
- Note that Unilever has been under pressure in recent years to prune its sprawling portfolio of food and personal care businesses.
- Even the company has said it wants to focus on higher-growth businesses while selling off slower-growing ones.
- To boot, Nelson Peltz, the head of hedge fund Trian Fund Management, who is famous for getting companies to do exactly that, joined the conglomerate's board last year.
Be smart: Consumer conglomerates don't exact many synergies from marrying large food holdings with personal care.
- Unilever lags behind U.S. counterparts, namely Procter & Gamble, when it comes to rationalizing its holdings.
- Plus, over the past decade, there's been fallout from competition posed by DTC brands after decades of shelf dominance at retailers from Walmart to Kroger.
The bottom line: If the sale proves successful, it could spur Unilever to part with other brands it has toyed with selling, such as ice cream.
Unilever, Evercore and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.