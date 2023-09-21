Share on email (opens in new window)

Unilever may be reviving a sale of non-core personal care brands led by Q-Tips, Reuters reports citing sources.

Why it matters: It would be the CPG conglomerate's second attempt at unloading its Elida Beauty portfolio in as many years.

Details: Elida includes brands Impulse, Caress, TIGI, Timotei, Monsavon, St. Ives, Zwitsal, Ponds, Brut, Moussel, Alberto Balsam and Matey, per Reuters.

The seller has restructured Elida to be more of an autonomous unit so it is a more appealing target.

The unit generated $760 million in sales in 2022.

Unilever hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and Evercore to lead the process, per Reuters.

The latest: The financial advisers are now reaching out to prospective buyers, including private equity, to gauge interest for what could be a multibillion-dollar deal, also per Reuters.

Flashback: In 2021, Unilever hired investment bank Credit Suisse to sell the businesses but abandoned the process.

Catch up fast: Hein Schumacker took Unilever's reins this summer after being hired in late January, and this could be seen as the CEO's first big strategic move.

Note that Unilever has been under pressure in recent years to prune its sprawling portfolio of food and personal care businesses.

Even the company has said it wants to focus on higher-growth businesses while selling off slower-growing ones.

To boot, Nelson Peltz, the head of hedge fund Trian Fund Management, who is famous for getting companies to do exactly that, joined the conglomerate's board last year.

Be smart: Consumer conglomerates don't exact many synergies from marrying large food holdings with personal care.

Unilever lags behind U.S. counterparts, namely Procter & Gamble, when it comes to rationalizing its holdings.

Plus, over the past decade, there's been fallout from competition posed by DTC brands after decades of shelf dominance at retailers from Walmart to Kroger.

The bottom line: If the sale proves successful, it could spur Unilever to part with other brands it has toyed with selling, such as ice cream.

Unilever, Evercore and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.