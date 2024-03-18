Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

An October 1972 Sports Illustrated cover and signed limited edition Wilt Chamberlain sports porcelain figurine on display during the press preview at Sotheby's Auction House on Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images.

Minute Media, a sports-focused digital media publisher, has reached a 10-year licensing deal for digital and print rights to publish Sports Illustrated. Why it matters: The deal puts an end to a tumultuous two months that had left the fate of the venerated sports outlet up in the air.

Zoom in: Financial terms were not disclosed, but Sports Illustrated's owner Authentic Brands Group will take a stake in Minute Media, per a press release Monday.

Minute Media obtaining print rights signals a desire to maintain SI's print edition.

The deal could be extended to 30 years, which would take the magazine through its centenary, Axios has confirmed.

The deal is a significant move for Minute Media, which is best known for owning websites including The Players' Tribune, FanSided and 90min.

Catch up quick: The Arena Group, a publicly traded digital holding company, acquired the rights to publish Sports Illustrated from Authentic Brands Group in 2019.