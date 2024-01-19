20 mins ago - Business
Sports Illustrated's future is at risk, as is that of its publisher
Sports Illustrated editorial staffers were warned on Friday that they could all be laid off, according to a statement by their union, after their publisher missed a $3.75 million licensing payment.
Why it matters: This could be the end of one of America's most iconic media brands, which was founded 70 years ago.
Behind the scenes: Arena Group is a publicly traded company that licenses out the Sports Illustrated brand from another company called Authentic Brands Group.
- Arena, which also publishes titles like Parade and Men's Journal, last August agreed to sell a majority stake in itself to entrepreneur Manoj Bhargava's Simplify Inventions.
- But that deal didn't close as expected at year-end, and missing the licensing payment could put those prospects in further peril.
- Arena Group's market cap now is just $26 million.
Neither Arena Group nor Authentic has publicly commented yet.
The bottom line: The future of Sports Illustrated now may be up to Authentic, which could theoretically find another publisher that's able to pay its bills on time.