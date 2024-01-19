Sports Illustrated's future is at risk, as is that of its publisher

Sports Illustrated editorial staffers were warned on Friday that they could all be laid off, according to a statement by their union, after their publisher missed a $3.75 million licensing payment.

Why it matters: This could be the end of one of America's most iconic media brands, which was founded 70 years ago.

Behind the scenes: Arena Group is a publicly traded company that licenses out the Sports Illustrated brand from another company called Authentic Brands Group.

Arena, which also publishes titles like Parade and Men's Journal, last August agreed to sell a majority stake in itself to entrepreneur Manoj Bhargava's Simplify Inventions.

But that deal didn't close as expected at year-end, and missing the licensing payment could put those prospects in further peril.

Arena Group's market cap now is just $26 million.

Neither Arena Group nor Authentic has publicly commented yet.

The bottom line: The future of Sports Illustrated now may be up to Authentic, which could theoretically find another publisher that's able to pay its bills on time.