Retailers pile on new tech to deter theft

Locked cases, security turnstiles, AI-equipped cameras, receipt scanners, off-duty cops, license plate recognition — retailers are piling on anti-theft technologies as shoppers grit their teeth. Why it matters: Striking the right "convenience vs. security" balance is critical for retailers, who need to thwart shoplifting without turning off legit customers.

Driving the news: Stores are taking increasingly muscular loss-prevention measures.

In Washington, D.C., some Giant and Safeway supermarkets are locking up items, installing security gates and checking customers' receipts before they leave.

New York City drugstores are so rife with plastic lockup cases that one crook was forced to use a blowtorch to blast one open, making off with $448 in skin care products.

Under Lowe's' "Project Unlock," you can't use your new power drill unless it's been activated at the register.

Friction point: Such anti-theft efforts can deter legit consumers.

Retailers "know that locking up items does impact their sales," says David Johnston, vice president of asset protection and retail operations at the National Retail Federation.

"They spend millions of dollars on displays and creating the shopping experience," he notes. Locking up merchandise is "something they really don't want to do."

Retailers are "looking at various technologies that allow them the freedom of a positive shopping experience, with the control of inventory," Johnston says.

Case in point: "Anti-sweeping" shelves use rails, tracks or sensors to keep people from grabbing lots of items at once.

New AI cameras use "loitering analytics" and face-matching tech designed to spot known offenders.

RFID systems — which mark each item with a tiny tag about the size of a piece of glitter — are increasingly used to track stolen merchandise.

Audio detection alerts store managers to the sound of gunshots or breaking glass.

"Pushout prevention" systems lock shopping carts before they exit a store.

License plate recognition cameras monitor store parking lots.

Zoom in: Some stores are deploying the Freedom Case, which shoppers can unlock by sharing their phone number or using the store's loyalty app.

"You're making this value exchange," Joe Budano, CEO of Freedom Case maker Indyme, tells Axios.

"You're trading some form of personal information" for the ability to take a product yourself — which 85% of people do, the company says.

A Freedom Case invites shoppers to give personal information in order to unlock a store shelf without assistance. Photo courtesy of Indyme

Between the lines: Today's security camera technology, meanwhile, is "much more searchable" with "much greater resolution," says Read Hayes, director of the Loss Prevention Research Council, which lab-tests anti-theft products.

AI obviates the need to watch eight hours of video to find a thief — it can flag suspicious behavior in real time, Hayes tells Axios.

Yes, but: Stores must be mindful of privacy concerns and false accusations.

Case in point: Rite Aid was recently barred from using facial recognition for five years after the Federal Trade Commission found that its system erroneously flagged people of color as shoplifters.

Reality check: A tiny number of shoplifters account for the vast majority of the crimes — but everyone suffers when shampoo and toothpaste gets locked behind barriers.

Store clerks suffer very real trauma from violence and threats against them.

Threat level: Some consumers complain that physical stores are putting themselves out of business with heavy-handed security.

On the other hand, there's sympathy and understanding for store owners, according to surveys from the Loss Prevention Research Council.

"I think people are saying, 'You know, these poor places are losing so much — they've got to protect themselves," says Hayes, who's also a criminologist at the University of Florida.

What's next: Stores of the future could develop a TSA-type system in which trusted shoppers gain easier access to shelves, dressing rooms, self-checkout and more, Budano says.

Verified shoppers — who might one day be recognized by AI cameras — could get a green light to use the store freely.

The bottom line: The latest anti-theft technologies deter thieves and catch criminals, experts say — so expect to see more of them.