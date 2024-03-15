A sprawling storm system triggered multiple reports of destructive tornadoes in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana on Thursday evening. The big picture: Logan County, Ohio, officials declared a mass casualty event after a suspected tornado hit a trailer park some 70 miles from Columbus, as the storm system unleashed "large damaging hail, wind gusts and a few tornadoes" from far northeast Texas to the Ohio Valley overnight, per the National Weather Service.

In Indiana, state police initially told local media that a suspected tornado at a Randolph County trailer park killed three people, but said at a briefing just after midnight Friday that officials were still working to confirm whether there had been any fatalities as they searched for anyone trapped inside buildings.

"There have been many, many significant injuries, but I don't know the number. ... I don't know what those injuries are," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said at the briefing about the incident in Winchester. "There's a lot that we don't know yet."

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post to X that a tornado that swept through Gallatin, Trimble, and possibly Carroll, counties caused minor injuries earlier on Thursday.

No fatalities were reported, but there was "significant structural damage," he added.

By the numbers: Over 13 million people in the U.S. were under tornado watches from Texas to Ohio on Thursday night, according to the NWS.

More than 38,000 customers were without power in Ohio on Friday morning, per PowerOutage.us.

Nearly 19,000 others in Kentucky and almost 18,000 more in Colorado were also without electricity, according to the utility tracker.

Between the lines: The severe weather is the result of a deep dip, or trough, in the jet stream over the Southwest and Rockies, with warm, moist air flowing northward into the Ohio Valley.

That same trough is helping to deliver a prolonged and crippling snowstorm across parts of the Rockies, including the Denver metro area, with some locations surpassing 45 inches of snow since Wednesday.

State of play: "Heavy snow will continue across portions of the central Rockies and extend into the southern Rockies overnight," per an NWS Thursday night update.

"A second round of heavy snow will develop over the Four Corners region tonight, continuing into the weekend."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.