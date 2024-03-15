President Biden on Friday expressed support for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's critical speech against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calls for early elections in Israel. Why it matters: Biden's backing of Schumer's remarks is another sign of the growing divide between the president and Netanyahu over the war in Gaza, and will likely give backwind to other Democrats to publicly criticize the Israeli government more forcefully.

What they are saying: "I'm not going to elaborate on his speech," Biden said in response to a question at the top of his meeting with the prime minister of Ireland at the White House.

"He made a good speech, and I think he expressed serious concern shared not only by him, but by many Americans," Biden added.

Catch up quick: On Thursday, Schumer — the highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker in Congress — levied some of the harshest criticism yet of Netanyahu from a senior U.S. official.

Schumer, a Democrat from New York, called on Israel to hold elections for a new government to deal with the threat of Hamas.

Schumer said new elections are the "only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel."

Biden and Democrats have faced intense criticism for the administration's support of Israel as the civilian death toll in Gaza rises.

The other side: Netanyahu, who over the years has been accused of meddling in U.S. politics, responded forcefully on Thursday to Schumer's speech.

"Israel is not a banana republic but an independent and proud democracy that elected Prime Minister Netanyahu," the ruling Likud Party said in a statement, accusing Schumer of undermining a democratically elected government.

Polls published earlier this week by the three major television channels in Israel found that the majority of Israelis want early elections — and that if they were held today, Netanyahu would lose.

Go deeper: Hamas delivers response on hostage deal proposal