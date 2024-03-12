Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Monday that she won't return to ABC for interviews anytime soon, days after she got into a heated exchange with "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos. The big picture: Mace, who has spoken openly about her experience as a rape victim, said that Stephanopoulos tried to shame her for her political views.

During an appearance on the March 10 edition of "This Week," Stephanopoulos repeatedly pressed Mace about how she squared her support for former President Trump with her history as a rape victim, given that Trump has been found liable for sexual abuse.

"I'm not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim. I'm not going to do that," Mace told Stephanopoulos during the interview, prompting the host to say he wasn't trying to shame her.

Mace repeated the accusation against Stephanopoulos a few other times, while Stephanopoulos repeatedly denied he was trying to shame her.

State of play: Speaking about the interview during an appearance Monday on NewsNation's "On Balance," Mace said that the ABC interview was supposed to be about the 2024 election.

"I was all ready to talk about Donald Trump versus Joe Biden and the 2024 race for the general election. ... But the guy literally led with me being raped. And you can see the pain on my face," she said.

"It is painful for me to watch that speech," Mace told "On Balance."

Mace noted that Sunday's appearance was her first time coming back to one of the so-called "Sunday shows" in a while.

"I won't be going back on ABC anytime soon. I told him as I was walking out, 'Good effing luck getting me back on,'" she added.

Zoom out: Mace officially endorsed Trump for president in January.