Trump found liable for sexual abuse and defamation

A Manhattan jury on Tuesday found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the civil case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll – and awarded her $5 million in damages.

Plus, a push to lower the age of breast cancer screenings.

And, federal prosecutors file criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and George Washington University's Dr. Leana Wen.

