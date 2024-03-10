Share on email (opens in new window)

Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting in Sept. 2023. Photo: Abir Sultan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against President Biden's criticism of Israel's war strategy in Gaza, saying his policies are supported by a majority of Israelis. Why it matters: The comments help illustrate the widening rift between the two leaders as the Israel-Hamas war grinds on.

State of play: Biden told MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart Saturday that Netanyahu's war strategy in the enclave was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel."

Netanyahu told Politico in an interview published Sunday that he didn't know what Biden meant.

"But if he meant that I am pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of Israelis and that this hurts the interests of Israel — he is wrong on both counts," Netanyahu said.

"These are policies supported by the majority of Israelis....to say that these are my private policies is false," he added.

Yet Netanyahu has been met with at least some public discontent in recent weeks. Thousands of anti-government protesters filled the streets of several Israeli cities Saturday calling for early elections, Haaretz reported.

The big picture: While Biden remains committed to supporting Israel, he has begun to break with Netanyahu's government when it comes to Israel's actions in Gaza.

Biden was caught on a hot mic this week saying he was going to have "a come-to-Jesus meeting" with Netanyahu about the situation in Gaza.

The Biden administration has also expressed concern that a potential expansion of Israel's military operation into the southern Gaza city of Rafah would lead to mass casualties.

into the southern Gaza city of Rafah would lead to mass casualties. Biden told MSNBC Saturday that an operation into Rafah would be a "red line" — but did not specify the consequences should it proceed.

Zoom in: Netanyahu defied Biden's concerns and reiterated Israel's intent to move into Rafah, telling Politico, "we'll go there."