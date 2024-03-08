U.S. investigation finds no evidence of confirmed extraterrestrial activity or technology

Share on email (opens in new window)

The U.S. government, academic research and official review panels have not confirmed sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), the Defense Department said in a report unclassified on Friday. Why it matters: UAPs, or UFOs, have been on Congress' radar with national security and transparency at the center of the bipartisan conversation.

An investigation found no evidence that the U.S. government and private companies have reverse-engineered extraterrestrial technology, the Defense Department also said in its 63-page report.

"All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Context: The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, founded in 2022, reviewed U.S. investigatory efforts since 1945, researched classified and unclassified archives and conducted about 30 interviews.

The probe was in response to a narrative that the U.S. government has reverse-engineered off-world spacecraft and extraterrestrial biological remains and has conspired to keep this effort hidden.

The Defense Department said AARO "thoroughly" investigated the "claims without any particular pre-conceived conclusion or hypothesis."

What they found: "AARO found no evidence that any USG investigation, academic-sponsored research, or official review panel has confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represented extraterrestrial technology," the Defense Department said.

Foreign investigations have found the same general conclusions, it said.

In many cases, interviewees mistook classified U.S. programs that were well known to the White House or Congress for extraterrestrial activity.

What's next: A second volume of the report will be published with analysis on information gleaned from November 2023 to April 2024.

Go deeper: Pentagon unveils new UAP reporting form for troops and federal employees