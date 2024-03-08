Watch: Biden comes face to face with MTG at State of the Union

President Biden came face to face with one of his most outspoken critics — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — as he shook hands with members of Congress ahead of his State of the Union address. The latest: After the brief confrontation, Greene heckled Biden during his speech — demanding that he recognize the alleged murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by an undocumented immigrant last month.

In a remarkable moment, Biden responded to the outburst by holding up the "Say Her Name" pin Greene had handed him during his entrance — and appealing to Republicans to pass the bipartisan border security deal.

"Laken Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal," Biden said, going off script. "To her parents, I say my heart goes out to you."

Catch up quick: Greene, a fierce ally of former President Trump, broke convention by donning a MAGA hat to greet Biden as he walked into the chamber for his address.

"Say her name," Greene urged Biden, who appeared to stop and listen.

Earlier Thursday, the House passed the Laken Riley Act requiring the detention of any migrant who commits burglary or theft. 37 House Democrats joined all Republicans in voting for the legislation.

The big picture: Biden has sought to turn the border crisis — his top political vulnerability — into a potent campaign weapon, after Trump pressured Republicans to derail one of the most significant border security bills in decades.

"If my predecessor is watching — instead of playing politics and pressuring members of Congress to block this bill, join me in telling Congress to pass it," Biden said in his speech.

"We can do it together."

Go deeper: Biden's big chance to win over skeptical voters