Some Democrats exhale as Trump is restored to Colorado ballot

Some Democratic lawmakers are publicly and privately hailing the Supreme Court's ruling restoring former President Trump to the ballot in Colorado. Why it matters: While on its face the ruling seems like a loss for Democrats, some in the party are breathing a sigh of relief that a potential political liability has been defused.

"I think we are better off having [Trump] on all ballots and then let the people vote as they may," said one House Democrat, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"May the best man win."

What's happening: The Supreme Court unanimously ruled the Colorado Supreme Court could not bar the former president from the state's primary ballot under the 14th Amendment.

The case hinged on language in Section 3 of the amendment barring anyone who has "engaged in insurrection" from holding federal office.

"The Constitution makes Congress, rather than the States, responsible for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates," the justices wrote.

What they're saying: Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), who previously criticized a Maine official's decision to bar Trump from the state's ballot, said in a statement that the Supreme Court "got it right" on Monday.

Golden noted he voted to impeach Trump for Jan. 6, but said the impeachment vote alone is "not enough to preclude him from the ballot."

"We are a nation of laws and a democracy. Today’s unanimous Supreme Court decision affirms that Maine voters should — and will — decide if Donald Trump ought to be president again."

Between the lines: Some Democrats believe Trump's removal from the ballot would have done little to actually keep him from the White House — and might have handed him a potent issue with which to fire up the base.

"No one really thought these 14th Amendment suits were strategic," said a second House Democrat who spoke anonymously.

The other side: A handful of Democrats — Trump's most fervent critics in Congress — pushed back on the ruling.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, said he plans to introduce legislation in response.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) posted to social media the text of the 14th Amendment, saying that while it "may be inconvenient and unpleasant to execute ... the text is clear[.]"

Zoom in: Some Democrats who weighed in didn't address the ruling directly, pivoting instead to the Supreme Court's consideration of Trump's immunity claim in his federal criminal prosecution.

"Now that we know they can expedite cases of a political nature, maybe they'll move up the oral arguments on the non-issue, dilatory immunity motion by Trump," Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) told Axios.

Others used it to propel the political case against Trump. "Voters need to make their voices heard at the ballot box," Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.) told Axios in a statement.

"Donald Trump tried to overthrow the government and Americans deserve a chance to firmly reject the former president and his dangerous ideology once and for all."

