Stolen passwords are a hacker goldmine now

Hackers increasingly rely on legitimate user accounts over malware to break into some of the biggest companies. Why it matters: Finding someone's password or authentic browser session tokens is pretty easy on the dark web thanks to a growing dark-net market where hackers buy and sell information stolen from years of data breaches.

Hackers using stolen user accounts to exfiltrate data from a company's network can more easily disguise their activities — averting detection from traditional cyber monitoring tools.

Driving the news: CrowdStrike and IBM both released reports late last month detailing how malicious hackers are relying more on passwords in their schemes.

IBM's incident response team saw a 71% increase in the number of attacks relying on valid login credentials in 2023 compared with 2022.

The total number of advertisements from access brokers — who sell passwords, session tokens and other ways to break into a company — jumped nearly 20% in 2023 from the year before, CrowdStrike's report found.

What they're saying: "To see a 70-percent swing, that's an industry wake-up call," Charles Henderson, global head of IBM's X-Force threat intelligence team, told Axios.

"We've been saying for 20 years that, 'Hey, passwords are bad, we should be using multifactor authentication,' and you're seeing that come home to roost," he added.

The big picture: Stolen account sessions and legitimate passwords were the root cause of several high-profile attacks in 2023.

In November, hackers broke into Microsoft's networks via a password-spraying attack. They eventually gained access to top executives' inboxes.

Hackers used a similar technique to breach genetic testing company 23andMe in the fall and steal 6.9 million people's personal data.

Identity management companies like Okta and LastPass have become prime targets for hackers in recent years too.

Zoom in: Both government hacking teams and financially motivated cybercriminals are turning to login credentials and session tokens.

IBM noted that the LockBit ransomware gang has attempted to purchase source code for a popular infostealer — a type of malware that hackers use to steal login credentials and session tokens.

CrowdStrike found in its report that Russian military hackers had developed their own tools to mine login credentials from Yahoo Mail and other email providers.

Russian intelligence hackers also conducted a phishing campaign to collect multifactor authentication tokens from Microsoft 365 accounts, CrowdStrike noted.

The intrigue: The heightened reliance on login credentials has also prompted a wave of cloud intrusions, Adam Meyers, senior vice president of counter adversary operations at CrowdStrike, told Axios.

CrowdStrike saw a 75% increase in the number of cloud intrusions in 2023.

"A threat actor simply has to compromise the identity of a legitimate user and then move into the cloud environment," Meyers said.

From there, hackers can deploy malware or other tools directly from the cloud interface, he said, and the intruders look like legitimate users while doing so.

The bottom line: Implementing a zero-trust security framework inside a company can help to ensure hackers don't have access to privileged information once they break in, the reports advise.