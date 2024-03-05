Stolen passwords are a hacker goldmine now

Hackers increasingly rely on legitimate user accounts over malware to break into some of the biggest companies.
Why it matters: Finding someone's password or authentic browser session tokens is pretty easy on the dark web thanks to a growing dark-net market where hackers buy and sell information stolen from years of data breaches.
Hackers using stolen user accounts to exfiltrate data from a company's network can more easily disguise their activities — averting detection from traditional cyber monitoring tools.
Driving the news: CrowdStrike and IBM both released reports late last month detailing how malicious hackers are relying more on passwords in their schemes.
IBM's incident response team saw a 71% increase in the number of attacks relying on valid login credentials in 2023 compared with 2022.
The total number of advertisements from access brokers — who sell passwords, session tokens and other ways to break into a company — jumped nearly 20% in 2023 from the year before, CrowdStrike's report found.
What they're saying: "To see a 70-percent swing, that's an industry wake-up call," Charles Henderson, global head of IBM's X-Force threat intelligence team, told Axios.
"We've been saying for 20 years that, 'Hey, passwords are bad, we should be using multifactor authentication,' and you're seeing that come home to roost," he added.
The big picture: Stolen account sessions and legitimate passwords were the root cause of several high-profile attacks in 2023.
In November, hackers broke into Microsoft's networks via a password-spraying attack. They eventually gained access to top executives' inboxes.