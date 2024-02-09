Hackers didn't hack your smart toothbrush.

What's happening: Swiss outlet Aargauer Zeitung published a story last week claiming that hackers had launched a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack against roughly 3 million internet-connected toothbrushes, causing damage to the tune of millions of euros.

Fortinet, which the outlet claimed had shared the details of the reported attack, later confirmed to several reporters that the attack written about was hypothetical.

"To clarify, the topic of toothbrushes being used for DDoS attacks was presented during an interview as an illustration of a given type of attack," the company told 404 Media, noting the mistake had happened due to a translation error.

Why it matters: So little is publicly understood about cybersecurity and how experts discuss potential threats that even mainstream publications were duped into writing about the incident.

ZDNet ran a headline saying, "3 million smart toothbrushes were just used in a DDoS attack. Really."

Until Thursday, tech site Tom's Hardware had a headline that read, "Three million malware-infected smart toothbrushes used in Swiss DDoS attacks."

And The Sun stuck to the following headline: "Over 3 million toothbrushes could be 'hacked' and 'turned into secret army for criminals,' experts claim."

Between the lines: Sure, smart devices are vulnerable to hacks, but criminal hackers are more likely to pursue attacks that lead to financial gain.

Disrupting the internet service to a toothbrush — which is just logging data about someone's oral hygiene habits — doesn't really give a hacker much besides a good laugh.

Instead, hackers would likely turn to ransomware or online fraud where they could get an easy payout.

Be smart: Many news sites are eager to get clicks — and in cybersecurity, that often means reporters and editors lean into the scariest parts of a hypothetical hacking scenario.