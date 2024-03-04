Mar 4, 2024 - Economy
Charted: "Dune 2" dominates box office
"Dune: Part Two" swallowed box office receipts over the weekend.
Why it matters: The movie was made for the biggest and most lucrative of the silver screens.
- Nearly half of the $81.5 million domestic box office sales came from large formats including IMAX 70mm, IMAX Digital and Dolby Cinema.
- IMAX made up around 23% of sales specifically.
For context, the domestic box office brought in less than $900 million in January and February — down nearly 18% from a year ago.
- Between the lines: "Dune 2" made nearly 10% of all domestic box office sales in a weekend.
🍿My thought bubble: This film is all about the visuals. That's clear from the box office numbers. As for the storyline, I sat there the entire time imagining how Christopher Nolan would have told it.
- I also ran out of water, making me feel like I sat through a nearly three-hour editorial fashion shoot in the desert.