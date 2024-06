With a rating above 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel is getting even better reviews than the first film

What they're saying: "'Dune: Part Two' is a robust piece of filmmaking, a reminder that this kind of broad-scale blockbuster can be done with artistry and flair," writes RogerEbert.com's Brian Tallerico.

If you go: You'll want to see this epic in IMAX. Regal Crocker Park has four showings in the format each day this weekend.

Worthy of your time: A Saturday or Sunday brunch at Kitchen Social's Westlake location before seeing "Dune: Part Two" sounds like one heck of a day.