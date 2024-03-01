Pro-Israel Democrats push Biden for temporary Gaza ceasefire

A group of several dozen pro-Israel House Democrats on Friday wrote to President Biden endorsing a temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Why it matters: It's the latest sign of Democrats' growing apprehension towards the conflict, which has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians.

What they're saying: "A temporary pause in fighting will not only help release the hostages and give desperately needed relief to the millions of civilians displaced by this war, it can also open a path to permanently ending the conflict," the lawmakers wrote.

The letter, led by Reps. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) and Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), is signed by 29 mostly moderate, pro-Israel Democrats.

Many of the signers have broken away from their party at times in support of Israel, most notably on an Israel-only aid bill last month.

The letter was first reported by Punchbowl News.

State of play: The letter comes just one day after dozens of Palestinians were killed in an incident around an aid convoy.

After expressing optimism earlier this week that a ceasefire could be reached over the weekend, President Biden warned on Thursday that the episode could complicate the talks.

Reality check: The lawmakers' sentiment may fall on deaf ears in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back on Democrats' mounting criticism toward how his government has conducted the war.

Pointing to polling that shows overwhelming U.S. support for Israel, Netanyahu said Tuesday: "This gives us more backing to continue the war until the total victory."

Other polling has shown that Americans believe Israel's actions have gone too far, Axios' Barak Ravid reported.

Zoom out: The lawmakers wrote that a pause in the fighting would allow attention to turn to "recovery in the region" and could eventually pave the way for a "viable, democratic Palestinian state."