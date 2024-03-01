Pro-Israel Democrats push Biden for temporary Gaza ceasefire

What they're saying: "A temporary pause in fighting will not only help release the hostages and give desperately needed relief to the millions of civilians displaced by this war, it can also open a path to permanently ending the conflict," the lawmakers wrote.
The letter, led by Reps. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) and Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), is signed by 29 mostly moderate, pro-Israel Democrats.
Many of the signers have broken away from their party at times in support of Israel, most notably on an Israel-only aid bill last month.
Pointing to polling that shows overwhelming U.S. support for Israel, Netanyahu said Tuesday: "This gives us more backing to continue the war until the total victory."
Other polling has shown that Americans believe Israel's actions have gone too far, Axios' Barak Ravid reported.
Zoom out: The lawmakers wrote that a pause in the fighting would allow attention to turn to "recovery in the region" and could eventually pave the way for a "viable, democratic Palestinian state."
"To achieve this outcome, the United States must work with Palestinians, Israelis, Egyptians and our allies to create a provisional recovery administration to secure Gaza until a permanent government can be established," they said.