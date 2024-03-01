Why it matters: As Johnson faces growing anger from his right flank for working with Democrats, the prospect of an ouster attempt looms large.
What's happening: The House is set to vote next week on a half dozen annual appropriations bills that — to the ire of right-wingers — have minimal spending cuts and no conservative policy riders.
The bills are likely to be voted on under a process that requires a two-thirds majority — meaning they will need many Democratic votes but can't be blocked by Johnson's right flank.
To some Democrats, finally passing these bills would be a big feather in Johnson's cap. "I think people will give him credit for doing the right thing," said former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.).
"If this process goes well next week and the 22nd … I'm willing to give it a shot," said New Democrat Coalition Chair Annie Kuster (D-N.H.).
Zoom in: Several Democrats told Axios they are generally disinclined to vote to remove Johnson — especially in retaliation for keeping the government funded or passing Ukraine aid.
"I don't think he should be punished for doing the right thing," Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) told Axios, stating firmly he would vote against removal.
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) told Axios: "I am not going to let [right-wing Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene vacate any speaker."
"I don't want to go through another speaker fight ... If he wants to do his job, I would like to support that," said Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.).