Off-duty deputy who attacked officers during Jan. 6 riot sentenced

An off-duty Tennessee sheriff's deputy who assaulted officers during the Capitol riot was sentenced to 70 months in prison on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced.

The big picture: Ronald Colton McAbee was on medical leave from his job as a sheriff's deputy in Williamson County, Tennessee, when he went to Washington D.C. for the insurrection, wearing a "SHERIFF" patch, prosecutors said.