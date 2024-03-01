Haley rules out a No Labels bid for president

Nikki Haley says she has ruled out joining No Labels as a third-party presidential candidate because she's not willing to choose a Democratic running mate for vice president. Why it matters: The former UN ambassador is the lone Republican still challenging former President Trump for the party's nomination — and with her prospects dimming with each primary, there was some speculation she'd try a third-party bid.

Not so, Haley said Friday at a roundtable with journalists.

"If I were to do No Labels, that would require a Democrat vice president," Haley said.

"I can't do what I want to do as president with a Democrat vice president."

The big picture: Haley repeatedly has said she is focused on next week's Super Tuesday contests, when 15 states and American Samoa will hold contests.

Haley continues to criss-cross the country and raise money even as she faces increasingly long odds in the Republican primary and a major backer — the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity Action PAC — stopped spending on her behalf this week.

Meanwhile, No Labels has openly expressed interest in Haley. The group — which aims to tap into the dissatisfaction at the likely Biden-Trump matchup in this year's presidential race — has said it will decide whether to jump into the race after Super Tuesday.

"I haven't talked to anybody" about a No Labels bid, Haley said.

"I know they have sent smoke signals. But I'm a Republican, and at the end of the day, my sole focus is this primary."

Zoom in: Haley said her priorities — shrinking the government, pushing federal funds to states and a "peace through strength" foreign policy — would rule out sharing a ticket with a Democrat.

"If I ran for No Labels, that would mean it's about me," she said.

"It's not about me. It's about the direction I think the country should go."

Zoom out: During the past week Haley has campaigned in Minnesota, Utah and Colorado. Her campaign announced she raised $12 million in February.