Gabrielle Ferree joins Bumble as head of global communications

Bumble has appointed Slack alum Gabrielle Ferree as vice president, global communications. Why it matters: Ferree is part of a broader leadership change taking place at Bumble, which recently appointed Lidiane Jones as CEO in place of founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Zoom in: Ferree will report directly to Jones and will oversee all of the dating app's efforts across corporate, product, consumer, international and employee communications.

What she's saying: "Bumble is going through a transformation as it enters its second decade. ... Comms is uniquely positioned to be at the center of any transformation story — especially one like Bumble's where people feel deeply connected to the mission," Ferree told Axios.

"We need to bring our customers, members, investors, and the general public along for the journey so they can understand why we're making changes and rally with the brand's evolution."

What she's watching: How AI can support communications.

"I'm impressed — not abashed — if my teams or agency partners are using generative AI to help with a 'bad first draft' or, even better, share the prompts that helped them get a 'pretty good first draft,'" says Ferree.

"I'm not afraid AI will take over our jobs, but I am concerned my teams are spending too much time doing tasks that could be improved with AI in our workflows."

