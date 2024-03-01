President Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday will highlight "historic" accomplishments — from infrastructure spending to scrapping junk fees — and make the case for "protecting and implementing" that agenda, a White House official tells Axios.
The big picture: "The president will talk aboutwhose side he is on and the work ahead to make life better for every American," the official said.
Why it matters: Based on this outline, Biden will focus on selling his existing accomplishments — "protecting" rather than pivoting — and betting voters will opt for stability over change in 2024.
Zoom in: The preview says the speech will cover "making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share," "saving our democracy," and a "unity agenda" that includes curbing fentanyl, helping veterans and ending cancer.