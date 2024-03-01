Biden speaks during last year's State of the Union address on Feb. 7, 2023. Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday will highlight "historic" accomplishments — from infrastructure spending to scrapping junk fees — and make the case for "protecting and implementing" that agenda, a White House official tells Axios. The big picture: "The president will talk about whose side he is on and the work ahead to make life better for every American," the official said.

Why it matters: Based on this outline, Biden will focus on selling his existing accomplishments — "protecting" rather than pivoting — and betting voters will opt for stability over change in 2024.

Zoom in: The preview says the speech will cover "making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share," "saving our democracy," and a "unity agenda" that includes curbing fentanyl, helping veterans and ending cancer.

These agenda items are similar to Biden's past State of the Union speeches.

Zoom out: The Biden team is focused on him delivering a vigorous performance as polls show widespread concerns about his age.

Biden's team believes they have a winning message but are hoping a high-profile, well-delivered speech can convince the country he is up to the job for another term.

Last year's speech — in which he jousted with Republicans on the fly — helped assuage Democratic concerns about his ability to run for re-election.

