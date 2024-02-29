Trump appeals Illinois 14th amendment ruling disqualifying him from ballot

Former President Trump appealed an Illinois ruling barring him from the state's ballot on the grounds of the 14th amendment insurrection clause. The big picture: The ruling on Wednesday, which Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter immediately put on hold in anticipation of an appeal, came as the Supreme Court weighs a similar argument in Colorado to keep the GOP presidential frontrunner off the ballot over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The pending ruling in the Colorado case by the nation's highest court could have broad implications for Trump's presidential candidacy nationwide.

State of play: A notice of appeal dated Wednesday asks the appeals court to "reverse and vacate the judgement."

Trump's lawyer also filed a separate court filing asking the judge to clarify the length of the stay in place or to simply "enter an order staying the Judgment pending resolution of this case."

What they're saying: The appeal comes after Trump's campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said an emailed statement Wednesday that they will "quickly appeal."

"Today, an activist Democrat judge in Illinois summarily overruled the state's board of elections and contradicted earlier decisions from dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions," Cheung said, calling it an "unconstitutional ruling."

Zoom in: Porter cited findings from the Colorado Supreme Court, calling its rationale compelling.

"The court also realizes the magnitude of this decision and its impact on the upcoming primary Illinois elections," the judge wrote of the upcoming March 19 primary.

Zoom out: The arguments center on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that no one should hold office in the U.S. if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [U.S.], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.