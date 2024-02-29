Tear gas is fired at Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Virginia school board member facing charges over the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot said Wednesday he won't be "bullied" into leaving his position following his arrest, per the Winchester Star. The big picture: Miles Brandon Adkins, 40, who's faced calls to resign from the Frederick County School Board over his alleged role in the insurrection, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with four misdemeanor offenses, according to an FBI affidavit.

A man (circled) whom the FBI allege is Miles Brandon Adkins, a member of the Frederick County School Board in Virginia, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: FBI/DOJ/U.S. District Court

Zoom in: The FBI alleges Adkins admitted during an interview with agents before his arrest that he acted as an escort for associates of far-right militia group the Oath Keepers ahead of the attack and "communicated with an Oath Keeper on January 6, 2021."

The affidavit says investigators corroborated Adkins' identity and actions at the Capitol via social media posts, which included one claiming "I drank fireball and coors lite in the capitol."

Images inside the Capitol building show a man whom the FBI says is Adkins in the area of the Law Library door "holding a large, canned beverage."

Zoom out: Adkins faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and unlawful picketing in a Capitol building following his arrest in Charlottesville, Va., on Tuesday.

He was "granted a personal recognizance bond with conditions that include not using alcohol excessively or possessing a firearm" during a court appearance in Charlottesville on Tuesday, the Winchester Star reports.

What he's saying: Adkins told the outlet that Tuesday was a "long day" and "kind of a waste of resources."

He added: "I don't put up with bullies in the school, and I will not get bullied out of my position on the School Board. The only way they can get me off there is if I had a felony. And I'm not being charged with any felonies."

By the numbers: In the 37 months since Jan. 6, some 1,313 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, per the Justice Department.

