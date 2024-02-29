It seems he has found a more authentic, less tone-deaf way of promoting Meta products while also sharing more about himself.
For example, earlier this week he posted a photo of himself eating at McDonald's in Japan, while wearing Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.
Zuckerberg was known across the tech beat for being uneasy, unrelatable and cranky during interviews.
However, his recent 40-minute interview on the "Morning Brew Daily" podcasts — in which he discussed his cattle ranching hobby, tech trends and his "controversial" leadership style — is perhaps the most open we've seen him.
What we're hearing: Current and former Meta employees Axios spoke with say Zuckerberg seems liberated.
"Mark is just being Mark," said former Meta executive Campbell Brown. "He's a genuinely approachable guy and people externally are getting to know what people inside the company have known forever."
What they're saying: Meta declined to comment — which is maybe one thing that hasn't changed about its PR tactics.
💭 Thought bubble from Axios co-founder Mike Allen: "Mark is increasingly putting himself out there — his sports, his passions, his theories. No filters, no nets. People eat up anything that's real, daring and unguarded."
What to watch: Meta is boasting record profits and has found a way to position its products as strong alternatives to X and Apple.
But rough patches are inevitable — especially given the upcoming election and continued regulatory scrutiny. It will be interesting to see how Zuckerberg shows up and communicates during testier times.