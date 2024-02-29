House gives itself another week to pass federal funding bills

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The House on Thursday voted 320-99 to pass a measure temporarily pushing a government shutdown back one week. Why it matters: Congressional leaders have signaled that it's only a matter of time to pass long-awaited annual appropriations bills.

The fine print: The 6-page continuing resolution extends funding for a handful of less controversial agency budgets from March 1 to March 8, and the rest from March 8 until March 22.

The House is then expected to try to pass a half dozen appropriations bills next week in two packages, with the rest coming later in March.

Between the lines: As with the continuing resolution, the appropriations bills will need to be passed along a bipartisan basis.

That puts Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) into dangerous territory as he faces harsh backlash from his right flank for cutting deals with Democrats.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.