House gives itself another week to pass federal funding bills

House Speaker Mike Johnson. Photo: Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images.
The House on Thursday voted 320-99 to pass a measure temporarily pushing a government shutdown back one week.
Why it matters: Congressional leaders have signaled that it's only a matter of time to pass long-awaited annual appropriations bills.
The fine print: The 6-page continuing resolution extends funding for a handful of less controversial agency budgets from March 1 to March 8, and the rest from March 8 until March 22.
Between the lines: As with the continuing resolution, the appropriations bills will need to be passed along a bipartisan basis.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.