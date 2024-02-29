Skip to main content
Feb 29, 2024 - Politics & Policy

House gives itself another week to pass federal funding bills

House Speaker Mike Johnson, wearing a blue suit, white shirt, red tie and glasses, walks up to the podium in Studio A in the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Mike Johnson. Photo: Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images.

The House on Thursday voted 320-99 to pass a measure temporarily pushing a government shutdown back one week.

Why it matters: Congressional leaders have signaled that it's only a matter of time to pass long-awaited annual appropriations bills.

The fine print: The 6-page continuing resolution extends funding for a handful of less controversial agency budgets from March 1 to March 8, and the rest from March 8 until March 22.

  • The House is then expected to try to pass a half dozen appropriations bills next week in two packages, with the rest coming later in March.

Between the lines: As with the continuing resolution, the appropriations bills will need to be passed along a bipartisan basis.

  • That puts Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) into dangerous territory as he faces harsh backlash from his right flank for cutting deals with Democrats.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

