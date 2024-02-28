Congress reaches deal to punt government shutdown

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lawmakers have reached a deal to extend government funding by a week to give themselves time to pass annual spending bills, Axios has learned. Why it matters: It's the culmination of months of negotiations to try to bridge a wide gap between House Republicans and Senate Democrats.

What we're hearing: The House plans to vote Thursday on a continuing resolution to extend government funding deadlines from March 1 and 8 to March 8 and 22, according to House GOP sources.

The House will then try to pass six appropriations bills – Agriculture; Commerce; Justice and Science; Interior; Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; and Energy and Water.

The bills will be voted on in two packages to speed up the process, the sources said.

What we're watching: GOP hardliners are already railing against the plan, signaling a rough road ahead for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).