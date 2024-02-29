Ford EV owners can now get a free Tesla charger

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners can now plug into a Tesla Supercharger with a free adapter. Photo courtesy of Ford

Ford electric vehicle owners can now order a free adapter to charge their cars at most Tesla Superchargers. Why it matters: Supercharger access effectively doubles the number of fast-charging stations available to non-Tesla owners, potentially relieving a big pain point for EV buyers.

Driving the news: As of today, electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup owners can access more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada.

Ford owners will need an adapter and a vehicle software update to use Tesla chargers.

How it works: The Tesla-designed-and-built adapters are available for free from Ford through the end of June. After July 1, they'll cost $230.

Customers can order an adapter through Ford's website or the FordPass app; shipments are set to begin by the end of March.

The software update — which will allow Tesla's chargers to automatically recognize Ford vehicles for billing purposes — will begin rolling out today.

By the numbers: The move brings the number of fast-charging ports in Ford's Blue Oval Charge Network to 28,000.

Yes, but: Not all Superchargers will be open to Ford drivers.

Mach-E and Lightning owners can check their FordPass mobile app or use the in-car screen to find compatible Tesla locations.

Catch up quick: Ford stunned the auto industry last May when it announced a charging partnership with Tesla, including a plan to outfit its next-generation cars with Tesla's charging system.

Until that point, Tesla's technology had been an industry outlier and its Supercharger network off-limits to non-Tesla owners.

But last year, CEO Elon Musk decided to open up access to the Tesla network, making the company eligible for new federal tax credits and potentially extra revenue from the sale of electricity to EV drivers.

Other automakers, meanwhile, saw an opportunity to boost EV buyers' confidence. One by one, they followed Ford's lead.

The bottom line: Tesla's charging technology is now on track to become the industry standard — giving the company even more influence over the EV world.