Teamsters and Anheuser-Busch reach tentative deal to avert strike action

Workers at Anheuser-Busch InBev reached a tentative agreement with the nation's largest brewer — one day before they were set to go on strike, their union, Teamsters announced Wednesday.
The big picture: The strike would have disrupted operations at 12 breweries, but Teamsters said it had reached a five-year tentative agreement with the maker of beers including Budweiser that would "significantly" raise pay and improve benefits for all 5,000 of its union members at Anheuser-Busch breweries nationwide.
What they're saying: Anheuser-Busch said in a statement it looked forward to the formal ratification in the coming days of the tentative agreement.
"As America's leading brewer, we have the best people and provide the best jobs in the beer industry," said the 165-year-old company's CEO, Brendan Whitworth, in a statement.
"[T]ogether we are focused on what we do best: brewing great beer for everyone, showing up in the moments that matter for our consumers, and making a positive impact in our communities across the country."