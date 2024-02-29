Teamsters and Anheuser-Busch reach tentative deal to avert strike action

Workers at Anheuser-Busch InBev reached a tentative agreement with the nation's largest brewer — one day before they were set to go on strike, their union, Teamsters announced Wednesday.

The big picture: The strike would have disrupted operations at 12 breweries, but Teamsters said it had reached a five-year tentative agreement with the maker of beers including Budweiser that would "significantly" raise pay and improve benefits for all 5,000 of its union members at Anheuser-Busch breweries nationwide.