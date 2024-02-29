Skip to main content
Feb 28, 2024 - Business

Teamsters and Anheuser-Busch reach tentative deal to avert strike action

Budweiser signage hangs above the bottling line at the Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Brewery in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., on Tuesday, April 1, 2014.

Budweiser signage hangs above the bottling line at the Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Brewery in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Workers at Anheuser-Busch InBev reached a tentative agreement with the nation's largest brewer — one day before they were set to go on strike, their union, Teamsters announced Wednesday.

The big picture: The strike would have disrupted operations at 12 breweries, but Teamsters said it had reached a five-year tentative agreement with the maker of beers including Budweiser that would "significantly" raise pay and improve benefits for all 5,000 of its union members at Anheuser-Busch breweries nationwide.

What they're saying: Anheuser-Busch said in a statement it looked forward to the formal ratification in the coming days of the tentative agreement.

  • "As America's leading brewer, we have the best people and provide the best jobs in the beer industry," said the 165-year-old company's CEO, Brendan Whitworth, in a statement.
  • "[T]ogether we are focused on what we do best: brewing great beer for everyone, showing up in the moments that matter for our consumers, and making a positive impact in our communities across the country."

