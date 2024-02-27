There's a strike on tap at the largest U.S. brewer

5,000 workers at Anheuser-Busch InBev, the nation's largest brewer, could walk off the job as soon as Friday, the day after their current union contract expires. Why it matters: The strike organized by the Teamsters would disrupt operations at 12 breweries — more than a quarter of the company's U.S. workforce — and would be the biggest walkout of the year, threatening to disrupt a cherished liquid resource.

This would be the second strike in the beer industry in 2024 — around 400 workers, also Teamsters, are striking at a Molson Coors plant in Fort Worth, Texas — nonunion employees are carrying on with making beer there.

Anheuser-Busch workers haven't gone out on strike since 1976.

It's "a make-or-break week for Anheuser-Busch," the Teamsters posted Monday on X. "Come March 1, if we don't have a contract, you'll be running out of beer," they posted Sunday.

A spokesperson for AB InBev, which makes Bud Light, Busch, Stella Artois, and other brands, said in a statement to Axios that the brewer, as a precautionary measure, has "a robust continuity plan in place" to keep the product flowing. Securing a contract is a "top priority."

Between the lines: The company muscled through a PR crisis last year that it's still digging out of — the last thing it needs now is more bad press.

Drinkers boycotted Bud Light last year in light of its sponsorship campaign with a transgender woman, hurting sales. The drink was dethroned as the nation's leading beer.

A lot of the union members said they didn't have any communication from management about the whole incident, says Kara Deniz, a spokesperson for the Teamsters.

Union members say they're seeing their overtime get cut back, also with little discussion from leadership.

Zoom in: Contract negotiations began back in September.

After some initial progress on healthcare provisions, talks stalled out when the negotiations turned to job security.

Union members' top demand: job guarantees written into the contract. Under the agreement that's about to expire, the company can't close breweries — and including that kind of protection this time around is a critical issue, Deniz says.

Workers also want a decent pay raise. (Workers at the Molson Coors brewery were offered less than a $1 an hour increase, according to the Teamsters: "Insulting.")

The big picture: The resurgence in union activity and activism in 2023 isn't a one-off.

In fact, the good deals coming out of strikes and strike threats in 2023 are likely pushing more workers toward a more hard-line stance in 2024.

The deal the Teamsters negotiated for UPS workers last year is a factor informing thinking on contract talks now, says Tyler Tisdale, a union member who works in operations at an AB InBev plant in Williamsburg, Va.

"We're finally showing these companies that corporate greed will no longer be tolerated, and we're ready to take what we need to take to stay [unified]," he says, using language that echoes that of labor leaders like the UAW's Shawn Fain and Teamsters president Sean O'Brien.

Reality check: Talk gets pretty heated in the days before a contract expires, but there's still time to work things out.

What to watch: The sides are set to meet this week. The company will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.