Catch up quick: Customers of the Gemini Earn program — in which Genesis was a lending partner — saw withdrawals halted in Nov. 2022 and stuck in Genesis' longer-than-expected bankruptcy proceeding.
Customers had thought their money was as secure as a bank's savings account, reassured by mentions of FDIC insurance.
Between the lines: NYDFS head Adrienne Harris said the regulator had the right to bring further action against Gemini if it didn't fulfill its obligation to return at least $1.1 billion to those customers, following the resolution of the Genesis bankruptcy.
Gemini pledged to contribute $40 million to the bankruptcy proceeding and pay a $37 million fine to DFS.
NYDFS granted a charter to Gemini in 2015 to operate in the state.
The big picture: Harris's office is emerging as the crypto hammer in the state.
The department's agreement with Gemini runs into a separate settlement reached recently between Attorney General Letitia James and Genesis.
The settlement included an expansion of the original suit, tripling the original alleged fraud to more than $3 billion.
Digital Currency Group subsequently filed an objection with the bankruptcy court, pushing back on the expanded lawsuit as well as the settlement with its subsidiary, saying it wasn't a proper settlement under the bankruptcy code.
What we're watching: Which state regulator becomes the people's champion will depend on the bankruptcy court's decision.