Here's the science and math behind leap day

Data: Axios research, beda.cz; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals We have an extra day in 2024: Thursday is Feb. 29, also known as leap day. Why it matters: If we didn't have leap days, then the months and the seasons would stop lining up the same way every year.

"The days of our years would start slipping and … our winters would become summers and our summers would become winters and everything would get messed up," planetary geologist Bob Craddock tells Axios.

Zoom in: Spring would shift to starting in July within 425 years.

How it works: We have a leap year with an extra leap day to "catch up" to the length of time the Earth takes to orbit the sun, Craddock says.

It doesn't take exactly 365 days for the Earth to complete an orbit — it takes almost six hours more than that.

Yes, but: An every-four-years leap year does not perfectly account for the extra time it takes the Earth to complete an orbit.

That's why there's another rule about adding days: If a year is divisible by 100 and not divisible by 400, then we skip leap year.

That means that we had a leap year in 2000, but the next leap year we skip is 2100.

Between the lines: Calling a year with 366 days a "leap" year may seem counterintuitive, but Craddock says there is a jump going on with days of the week.

If your birthday was on a Monday one year, and then the next year is a leap year, it'll move to a Wednesday the next year. It "leaps" over Tuesday.

But outside of leap years, if your birthday is on a Monday one year, it'll be on Tuesday the next year. The event otherwise moves to the next day of the week.

