Donald Trump's financial rescue has a hiccup

Here's the good news for Donald Trump: His stake in the parent company of Truth Social could be worth more than $3 billion, which is well more than his current legal penalties. Here's the bad news for Donald Trump: There's yet another hiccup in the belabored effort to take Truth Social public.

By the numbers: Trump is facing a $454 million penalty (including interest) for civil fraud in New York, plus the $83.3 million he owes for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. Not to mention all the associated legal fees.

He is expected to have around 79 million shares in Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), once taken public via a blank-check company called Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), whose shares opened Wednesday at nearly $45.

Behind the scenes: DWAC late last week disclosed that TMTG co-founders Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss have threatened to try to block the merger unless they receive board seats to which they claim they're entitled.

Earlier in the month, DWAC also disclosed a compensation dispute with its own former CEO, Patrick Orlando, which it said "presents a risk to our ability to consummate the business combination on a timely basis (or at all)."

Look ahead: DWAC has scheduled a March 22 shareholder vote, having recently received SEC approval to merge, but has repeatedly delayed such votes in the past.

If the vote occurs and succeeds, Trump still would need to obtain a lockup provision waiver if he wanted to sell shares within the first six months, as noted by the NY Times' Matthew Goldstein.

That, of course, could get complicated by who's ultimately on the board.

The bottom line: This merger is as chaotic as the early days of the Trump administration and, in classic Trump fashion, involves former business partners claiming they're owed more than they're getting.