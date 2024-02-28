Biden's annual physical shows "no new concerns": White House doctor

A recent poll found that 67% of voters think he's too old to serve another four years in the White House.
Driving the news: In the memo, O'Connor said Biden "fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations" following his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
O'Connor described Biden as a "healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male."
O'Connor said Biden's medical considerations include "obstructive sleep apnea" and "a-fib with normal ventricular response."
Other conditions listed on the report for Biden include chronic acid reflux — known as gastroesophageal reflux — seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis, and hyperlipidemia — a condition with an elevated amount of lipids in the blood.
Biden "takes three common prescription medications and three common over-the-counter medications" and his medical conditions "remain stable and well-controlled."
Zoom out: Aspecial counsel report released earlier this month described the president as an "elderly man with a poor memory."
Biden fired back at the accusation, saying: "I'm well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing."
Flashback: O'Connor determined that Biden was "fit for duty" after his last physical exam back in February 2023.
The White House physician noted that Biden was a "healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male" who "fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."