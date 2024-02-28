Biden's annual physical shows "no new concerns": White House doctor

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

President Biden walks across the South Lawn at the White House on Feb. 28. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden "continues to be fit for duty," White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memo released after the president underwent his annual physical examination on Wednesday. Why it matters: The assessment comes as Biden, 81, has faced escalating attacks and increased scrutiny over his age and mental fitness.

A recent poll found that 67% of voters think he's too old to serve another four years in the White House.

Driving the news: In the memo, O'Connor said Biden "fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations" following his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

O'Connor described Biden as a "healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male."

O'Connor said Biden's medical considerations include "obstructive sleep apnea" and "a-fib with normal ventricular response."

Other conditions listed on the report for Biden include chronic acid reflux — known as gastroesophageal reflux — seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis, and hyperlipidemia — a condition with an elevated amount of lipids in the blood.

Biden "takes three common prescription medications and three common over-the-counter medications" and his medical conditions "remain stable and well-controlled."

Zoom out: A special counsel report released earlier this month described the president as an "elderly man with a poor memory."

Biden fired back at the accusation, saying: "I'm well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing."

Flashback: O'Connor determined that Biden was "fit for duty" after his last physical exam back in February 2023.