Updated Feb 28, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Biden's annual physical shows "no new concerns": White House doctor

headshot
President Biden speaks outside

President Biden walks across the South Lawn at the White House on Feb. 28. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden "continues to be fit for duty," White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memo released after the president underwent his annual physical examination on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The assessment comes as Biden, 81, has faced escalating attacks and increased scrutiny over his age and mental fitness.

  • A recent poll found that 67% of voters think he's too old to serve another four years in the White House.

Driving the news: In the memo, O'Connor said Biden "fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations" following his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

  • O'Connor described Biden as a "healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male."
  • O'Connor said Biden's medical considerations include "obstructive sleep apnea" and "a-fib with normal ventricular response."
  • Other conditions listed on the report for Biden include chronic acid reflux — known as gastroesophageal reflux — seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis, and hyperlipidemia — a condition with an elevated amount of lipids in the blood.
  • Biden "takes three common prescription medications and three common over-the-counter medications" and his medical conditions "remain stable and well-controlled."

Zoom out: A special counsel report released earlier this month described the president as an "elderly man with a poor memory."

  • Biden fired back at the accusation, saying: "I'm well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man, and I know what the hell I'm doing."

Flashback: O'Connor determined that Biden was "fit for duty" after his last physical exam back in February 2023.

  • The White House physician noted that Biden was a "healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male" who "fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."
  • The White House confirmed last June that Biden uses a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea.
