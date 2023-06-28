15 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden has started using CPAP machine for sleep apnea
President Biden has recently started to use a CPAP machine to treat his sleep apnea, the White House confirmed Wednesday.
Driving the news: “Since 2008, the President has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.
- Biden started using the machine recently to improve his sleep quality, per a White House official.
- Previous medical records from 2008 showed that Biden had a recurring issue of sleep apnea, a common condition in which "your breathing stops and restarts many times while you sleep," per the National Institutes of Health.
- Bloomberg News first reported on Biden's use of the CPAP machine.
The big picture: White House physician Kevin O'Connor in February wrote that Biden is "fit for duty" in a medical memo after the president underwent his annual physical examination.
- The president remains a "healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," O'Connor wrote in the memo.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.