Biden has started using CPAP machine for sleep apnea

President Biden talks to reporters as he departs the White House on June 28. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden has recently started to use a CPAP machine to treat his sleep apnea, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

Driving the news: “Since 2008, the President has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Biden started using the machine recently to improve his sleep quality, per a White House official.

Previous medical records from 2008 showed that Biden had a recurring issue of sleep apnea, a common condition in which "your breathing stops and restarts many times while you sleep," per the National Institutes of Health.

Bloomberg News first reported on Biden's use of the CPAP machine.

The big picture: White House physician Kevin O'Connor in February wrote that Biden is "fit for duty" in a medical memo after the president underwent his annual physical examination.

The president remains a "healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," O'Connor wrote in the memo.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.