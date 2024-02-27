Biden's immigration silver lining

"It is unquestionable that the expanse of immigration has been important to bringing inflation down," said Betsey Stevenson, a former economist in President Obama's Labor Department who is now at the University of Michigan.
Other economists think the effect is marginal. "Mathematically, the effect of recent immigration on prices must be very small," said Steven A. Camarota of the Center for Immigration Studies, which argues for lower immigration.
The other side: With about 80% of Americans saying the U.S. government is doing a bad job handling the crisis, the Biden campaign is bracing for immigration to take center stage in the 2024 election.
Former President Trump clearly wants to run on the issue, arguing that the influx of low-skilled immigrants into the economy has hurt native-born workers.
"The biggest victims are African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans," Trump said at a rally in South Carolina earlier this month. "They're getting decimated in their hourly wages."